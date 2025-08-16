Commanders latest roster moves signals end of Terry McLaurin's hold-in despite ongoing contract dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry McLaurin reported to the Washington Commanders' training camp in late July, but he did not participate in practice sessions — which effectively designated him as a hold-in.

McLaurin's unavailability centered around an injury and his frustration with his contract. But on Saturday, the Commanders announced some positive news about the star wide receiver.

McLaurin had been activated from the physically unable to perform list. The roster move is not believed to be directly related to contract extension talks, ESPN reported. It does, however, effectively end McLaurin's hold-on and makes him eligible to practice and ramp up preparations for the regular season.

McLaurin was initially moved to the PUP list due to an ankle injury. The two-time Pro Bowler skipped the first four days of camp, which resulted in a six-figure fine.

Just last month, McLaurin told reporters he was disappointed with how contract talks had progressed.

"I want to continue my career here. I've created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. So, this has been somewhere I've always wanted to be. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing," he said. "I understand everything's a business. But at the same time, I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued, I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately, that hasn't transpired the way I want it to."

If an agreement on a contract extension is not reached by the Commanders' season opener on Sept. 7, McLaurin could elect to sit out. However, doing so would mean he would forfeit game checks.

McLaurin has one year remaining on a three-year deal he agreed to in 2022. He asked to be traded to another team on July 31, but the Commanders have not shown much interest in trading him.

McLaurin finished last season with a career-best 13 touchdown receptions and 1,096 receiving yards. Washington drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019. Aside from his rookie campaign, McLaurin has finished each of his NFL seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

