Jayden Daniels makes prediction on Commanders teammate Terry McLaurin’s future amid contract standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, recently asked to be traded to another NFL team. McLaurin's request surfaced after momentum concerning a potential contract extension between the wide receiver's reps and the Washington Commanders appeared to stall.

McLaurin has reported to the Commanders training camp, but has not participated in practice sessions — effectively designating him as a hold-in. In a corresponding move, Washington placed McLaurin on the physically unable to perform list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, shared his thoughts about whether he believed he would be throwing passes to McLaurin in 2025.

"I know one day 17 will be running out here — and hopefully soon," Daniels told CBS Sports.

2025 NFL OFFSEASON BUZZ: GIANTS LIST JAXSON DART AS 3RD-STRING QB

While Daniels acknowledged Washington's front office is ultimately who handles contract negotiations, he doubled down on his optimism about continuing to be teammates with McLaurin for the foreseeable future.

"I can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes."

McLaurin finished last season with a career-best 13 touchdown receptions and 1,096 receiving yards. He received All-Pro honors for the first time in his NFL career, and much of his successful 2024 campaign could be attributed to Daniels' breakout rookie campaign.

In addition to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Daniels was also named to the Pro Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington drafted McLaurin in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019. Aside from his rookie campaign, McLaurin has finished each of his NFL seasons with at least 1,0000 receiving yards.

McLaurin inked a three-year contract with Washington in 2022. The deal is set to expire following the 2025 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.