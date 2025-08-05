Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels makes prediction on Commanders teammate Terry McLaurin’s future amid contract standoff

As it stands, McLaurin is set to enter the regular season under the final year of his contract

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Terry McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, recently asked to be traded to another NFL team. McLaurin's request surfaced after momentum concerning a potential contract extension between the wide receiver's reps and the Washington Commanders appeared to stall.

McLaurin has reported to the Commanders training camp, but has not participated in practice sessions — effectively designating him as a hold-in. In a corresponding move, Washington placed McLaurin on the physically unable to perform list.

Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels celebrate

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore.  (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, shared his thoughts about whether he believed he would be throwing passes to McLaurin in 2025.

"I know one day 17 will be running out here — and hopefully soon," Daniels told CBS Sports.

While Daniels acknowledged Washington's front office is ultimately who handles contract negotiations, he doubled down on his optimism about continuing to be teammates with McLaurin for the foreseeable future.

"I can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes."

Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Terry McLaurin #17 after defeating the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

McLaurin finished last season with a career-best 13 touchdown receptions and 1,096 receiving yards. He received All-Pro honors for the first time in his NFL career, and much of his successful 2024 campaign could be attributed to Daniels' breakout rookie campaign.

In addition to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Daniels was also named to the Pro Bowl.

Terry McLaurin runs with the football

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Washington drafted McLaurin in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019. Aside from his rookie campaign, McLaurin has finished each of his NFL seasons with at least 1,0000 receiving yards.

McLaurin inked a three-year contract with Washington in 2022. The deal is set to expire following the 2025 season. 

