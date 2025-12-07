Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders' Jayden Daniels takes hit after interception, re-injures shoulder

Daniels missed the last three games with a left shoulder injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz praises Jayden Daniels for veteran maturity Video

Commanders' Tyler Biadasz praises Jayden Daniels for veteran maturity

Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz spoke to Fox News Digital about building chemistry with Jayden Daniels both on and off the field.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ return from an injury to his non-throwing shoulder didn’t last long as he exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniels threw an interception to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who tapped the ball to himself and nearly returned it for a touchdown. It was on the return where Daniels was hurt again.

Jayden Daniels tries to avoid the rush

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass while being chased by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

As he ran back to try to cover Van Ginkel, Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers pushed Daniels to the ground. The second-year quarterback tried to brace himself as hit the ground on his injured left shoulder. He was able to run off the field but was immediately checked out by trainers.

Daniels was removed from the game in place of Marcus Mariota. He was listed as questionable to return.

Jayden Daniels runs with the ball

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

He was 9-of-20 for 78 yards with the interception. He was sacked twice.

The Commanders were being held scoreless when Daniels threw the interception. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy found Josh Oliver for a touchdown on Minnesota’s subsequent drive.

Daniels initially suffered the dislocated shoulder against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders faced backlash for keeping him in the game down 31 points in the fourth quarter.

He missed the last three games after the injury, but Washington hasn’t had any luck getting back into the win column. Going into Week 14, Washington was on a seven-game losing streak.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

