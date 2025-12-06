Dolphins coach dismisses weather narrative ahead of game against division rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wants to make sure his team is only focused on the New York Jets, not the chilly weather conditions they will play in.

McDaniel, 42, said during his press conference on Friday the division matchup is about playing the Jets and not the cold.

"I think each team’s unique to itself. Not disregarding it, but you have to make sure the opponent is the Jets, not the weather," McDaniel said.

"I think we have a lot of reasons to not have any concern for elements of temperature and moisture. Realistically, these guys have all played football in those elements. It will be about playing the Jets, and it won’t be about playing the cold."

Since Tua Tagovailoa has taken over as the Dolphins quarterback, the team has struggled when playing in the cold. The Dolphins are 0-7 in games started by Tagovailoa when the temperature is below 46 degrees, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The temperature when the Dolphins play the Jets is expected to be about 40 degrees.

The 27-year-old said they get paid to play football regardless of the weather.

"It’s a mentality, it’s a mindset," Tagovailoa said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This is what we get paid to do – to play football regardless of if it’s raining, it’s snowing, it’s sleeting, it’s hot, it’s cold. Regardless, we’ve got to go out there and play and do our jobs."

The Dolphins are 5-7 but have rattled off three straight wins to keep them on the fringes of playoff contention. If the Dolphins want to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, they will have to beat the Jets (3-9) on the road in New Jersey.

The Dolphins play the Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

