Trump rips Washington Commanders as 'not a good name,' again calls for return to Redskins' identity

President Donald Trump again took aim at the Washington Commanders for the franchise's infamous name change, this time during a White House event.

During a ceremony for the signing of an executive order to reestablish the presidential physical fitness test, Trump addressed a question about his recent demands for the franchise to change its name back to the Redskins.

"I don't even know what the hell their last name is," Trump said. "It's Commanders or something? Is it Commanders? Commanders, it's not a good name."

Trump called the Redskins "fabled" and suggested the team "bring back the name."

Trump has called for the Cleveland Guardians to change their name back to the Indians and did so again Thursday at the White House.

"And, I mean, the Cleveland Indians. How about that? That was an original. Original franchise — 1903 or something, 1906. An original the Cleveland Indians, and what do they do? They change the name from Indians.

"What's wrong with the word 'Indian?' You know who is upset about it? The Indians are upset about it. They're upset about Redskins too. People want the Redskins back, and the Indians want the Redskins back."

Trump recently called for the teams to change their names back on social media and even suggested he might try to block funding for Washington's new $3.7 billion stadium project at the site of the old RFK Stadium.

The project is in the design and negotiation phase, with groundbreaking planned for 2026 and an anticipated opening in 2030. The organization is working with the D.C. Council to finalize the deal.