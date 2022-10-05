Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. discusses shooting for first time: 'Lowest point I've ever been in my life'

It’s been a little over a month, but Brian Robinson Jr., the rookie Washington Commanders running back that was shot twice during an attempted robbery in August, was back practicing with his teammates on Wednesday.

"It was beautiful. Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again. Just a beautiful day," Robinson told reporters after the practice.

Robinson was even seen pointing up to the sky after completing a running back drill with his teammates. Asked why, the Alabama product said he wasn’t too sure what he was able to do on the field and that session blew him away.

"I did that because God was the first thing. I had to put him first," Robinson explained. "After I went through that running back drill you were talking about, I was forced to do a few movements and cuts in that drill that I wasn’t completely confident in before walking out on the field. So, after doing the drill, that just helped me gain more confidence in myself."

The Commanders had to actually hold Robinson back a bit, as they eased him into their weekly routine now. Head coach Ron Rivera was just happy that he got to see a No. 8 on the field.

"He is progressing very well," Rivera said. "Each week he gets to see the doctors and the trainers. They felt now is a good time to see how he does outside."

There was a point, though, where Robinson wasn’t sure about his football future, and it hadn’t even begun yet. The NFL was done with preseason games and Robinson was poised to make the 53-man roster.

Instead, the robbery attempt put him in the hospital with his NFL career in limbo.

"Probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life," he said.

But doctors gave Robinson good news: Football wasn’t over. From there, Robinson knew he needed to put his head down and go to work.

"Once the doctors told me I would be able to play ball again, then my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field," he explained. "Just listening to the doctors and the trainers and everybody that’s been in my circle helping me. They’ve done everything they possibly could to be able to get to this point."

That circle includes the Snyder family, the owners of the Commanders, Rivera and his coaching staff, teammates, family and friends. Robinson’s circle was vast, and he showed them love the same way they have all this time.

"It’s a blessing to have the fans’ support and just so many people reaching out to me and having my back throughout this whole process. It was tough. It felt good to have people that actually care," he said.

The journey continues for Robinson, who didn’t reveal whether he will play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans or not. He’s hoping to make his NFL debut soon, though.

But while Robinson grinds and awaits for that fulfilling moment when he steps out on a field with fans screaming, he already knows what he’s learned from this entire process that is still ongoing.

"I’m definitely ambitious and I’m going to fight for anything I believe in," he said. "If I believe that I can return back to the field and do what I need to do to the level I want to do it to, then that’s the steps I’m taking to put myself in that position.

"My passion for this game runs so deep. I never thought I would be in a situation where I would have to question whether I would be able to return back to playing football. My message would be whatever you want, just go after it. It really doesn’t matter what it takes. Ups and downs are going to come with it. You just got to fight. Fight until the end."