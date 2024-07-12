Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Nikki Glaser pokes fun at Scottie Scheffler's arrest, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter at ESPYs

Glaser also threw jabs at other Best Male Athlete nominees Patrick Mahomes and Connor McDavid

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The stars were out in Los Angeles at Thursday night's ESPYs, and Nikki Glaser took advantage of the opportunity.

The rockstar comedian, who joked that most people only knew her from "the roast of Giselle's ex-husband," was presenting the award for Best Male Athlete, which was given to Patrick Mahomes.

She began her appearance by stating that she has been a sports fan since she "first watched Taylor Swift watch a football game," and she "now knows" who Mahomes is.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Mahomes wasn't the only nominee she threw a jab at, though. She also poked fun at Connor McDavid, saying the only Stanley Cup he'll have is "the one his wife asks him to grab out of the cabinet," in reference to his Edmonton Oilers losing the Stanley Cup Final.

But arguably the cruelest jokes came toward the end, when she brought up Scottie Scheffler's arrest during the PGA Championship.

"The nominees include peak athletes who push their bodies to the limit, and also a golfer," Glaser started. "I’m sorry, Scottie. I do know that golfing is hard. I mean there’s putting, chipping and driving over a cop’s leg." 

All charges against Scheffler, including a felony assault against an officer, were dropped.

Scottie Scheffler booking photo

Scottie Scheffler booked into Kentucky jail on May 17, 2024. (Louisville Department of Corrections)

She wasn't done yet, though. Glaser quipped that no one had been more excited than she to find out the winner of the category.

"Well, except for Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, because he’s got a lot of money riding on this." Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is facing over 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $17 million from the MLB superstar to pay off gambling debts.

Ippei Mizuhara and Ohtani in spring training

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, prepares for a game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 27, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After Mahomes won the award, head coach Andy Reid accepted on his behalf and joked that he was thankful he had not been in the crosshairs of Glaser's roasting.

"I just appreciate she didn’t dismantle me up here," Reid said.

