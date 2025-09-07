Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Jones rushes for 2 touchdowns in dominant Colts debut against Dolphins

Former Giants quarterback leads Indianapolis to 33-8 blowout win over Miami

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Daniel Jones seems to like playing for the Indianapolis Colts, as he led them to a blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins, 33-8, to open the 2025 NFL season.

Jones completed 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. He also had two quarterback sneaks into the end zone for his first rushing scores as the team’s starting quarterback.

Heading into this season, Jones and Anthony Richardson were competing for the starting role, and head coach Shane Steichen eventually named Jones the Week 1 starter. Steichen also showed confidence in Jones by not giving him a short leash.

Daniel Jones scores touchdown

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Jones showed why on Sunday, taking advantage of the Colts’ defense forcing an interception and a fumble on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense.

Both turnovers resulted in touchdowns for Indianapolis. Jones threw a strike to Pittman from 27 yards out to make it 10-0, then scored his first rushing touchdown on third-and-goal early in the second quarter to break the game open.

The Colts added another field goal to make it 20-0 at halftime, while Mike McDaniel’s offense showed little life to start the game.

It didn’t help the Dolphins that Jones and the Colts burned more than nine minutes off the clock to start the fourth quarter, using 15 plays before the quarterback powered his way into the end zone again. The 30-0 lead sent the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd into a frenzy on a day when they honored late owner Jim Irsay.

Daniel Jones celebrates touchdown

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) after a touchdown during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Tagovailoa found De’Von Achane for an 11-yard swing pass to score the team’s first touchdown of the season. However, it was too late to mount a comeback.

Jones spread the ball around, with Pittman leading the way with six catches for 80 yards. Rookie tight end Ty Warren was also effective, tallying seven receptions for 76 yards in his NFL debut.

Jonathan Taylor was his efficient self, totaling 71 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards to boost the Colts’ offense.

Daniel Jones makes pass

Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On the other side, Tagovailoa went 14 of 23 for 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked three times. Tyreek Hill had four catches for 40 yards to lead the Dolphins.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

