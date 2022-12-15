Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Colts' Jim Irsay says head coach Jeff Saturday is one of ‘many great candidates out there'

Saturday was hired mid-season despite having no experience at the college or NFL level

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to officially launch their search for a full-time head coach. 

Former Colts player and NFL television analyst Jeff Saturday was hired last month to serve as the teams coach on an interim basis. 

Saturday took over head coaching duties after Frank Reich was fired in early November amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season.

Saturday's hiring sparked controversy because he lacked head coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level. He did previously coach a high school football team just outside Atlanta.

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday greets defensive tackle Byron Cowart before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas Nov. 13, 2022. 

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday greets defensive tackle Byron Cowart before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas Nov. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

It is unclear if Irsay has already decided to drop the interim tag from Saturday's job title for next season, but he told reporters Wednesday he is considering a variety of coaching candidates.

"I’m looking forward to the interview process," Irsay said. "I think Jeff’s a candidate, but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable."

Irsay's move to hire Saturday also seemingly circumvented the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority candidate before filling a head coaching vacancy. However, the Colts' owner was not punished for any rule violation because of a loophole that allows teams to hire anyone to fill an interim position. 

When the Colts begin their search for a permanent coach, they will have to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during Dwight Freeney's induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 10, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during Dwight Freeney's induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 10, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Irsay certainly has not shied away from embracing unconventional methods when it comes to the team's football operations. He may ultimately decide to hire a college coach, although coaches at the collegiate level who do not have extensive NFL experience usually do not fare well at the professional level.

The Carolina Panthers decided to move on from Matt Rhule in October after hiring him from Baylor. It was Rhule's first shot at coaching in the NFL, and he complied an 11-27 record during his tenure.

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts talks to head coach Jeff Saturday during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts talks to head coach Jeff Saturday during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had success in the league and led the 49ers to an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2017. Harbaugh flirted with a return to the NFL last offseason but ultimately signed a long-term deal to remain in Ann Arbor. 

Irsay seems to be seriously considering retaining Saturday but will also cast a wide net and have discussions with multiple candidates.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

