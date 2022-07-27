Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' Darius Leonard wants to be known as Shaquille from now on

Darius Leonard is a three-time All-Pro selection

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard opened up training camp on Tuesday with some news.

He no longer wants to be known as Darius Leonard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard, #53, incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 19, 2021.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard, #53, incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 19, 2021. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The three-time All-Pro linebacker, who turned 27 on Wednesday, said he had been called Shaquille his whole life and now was the time to go back. His full name is Darius Shaquille Leonard.

"I went by Shaquille my whole life. My mom called me Shaquille. My friends and family called me Shaquille," Leonard said, via FOX59. "I never went by Darius. Only in school or when I was causing trouble."

He said he kept some things to himself on the advice from Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK PRAISES MAC JONES AS TRAINING CAMP STARTS: 'HE'S MADE TREMENDOUS STRIDES'

Darius Leonard, #53 of the Indianapolis Colts, on the field in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darius Leonard, #53 of the Indianapolis Colts, on the field in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"He said, ‘The best advice I can give you is keep your mouth closed and ears and eyes opened.’ So I just came in and wanted to work. I just went with it," he said.

"I love being called Shaquille. Hate being called Darius. I understand it’s going to be hard, but would love it if y’all tried to call me Shaquille or D or Maniac and not Darius."

Leonard is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) to start training camp after undergoing back surgery in June.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, #53, reacts during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark Feb. 5, 2022.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, #53, reacts during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark Feb. 5, 2022. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is about to enter his fifth season with the Colts. He has been a Pro Bowler each of the first four seasons of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.