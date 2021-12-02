Colts' Carson Wentz isn't phased by rejection from Eagles fans after trade: 'To be blunt, that’s Philly'

Largely praised for his role in leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory, Carson Wentz has since fallen out of favor with his former fanbase, but he doesn’t take it personally.

In an interview with The Athletic published Monday, Wentz spoke about his final season with the Eagles and the ill-received trade that would ultimately send him to Indianapolis.

"To be blunt, that’s Philly," Wentz said. "That’s just who they are. They’re passionate. It made it a lot of fun for a lot of years playing there. They’re always passionate. They’re blunt."

Philadelphia selected Wentz with the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft out of North Dakota State. Wentz had an OK rookie season but was putting up MVP-type numbers in 2017 before he was hurt. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title that year. Wentz would be re-injured in 2018 as well.

After a 9-7 season in 2019, Wentz would get Philadelphia back to the playoffs, but he couldn’t stay healthy for the entire playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks . Josh McCown would finish the game.

Wentz was then replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts last season, and a fractured relationship with former head coach Doug Pederson took center stage.

"I think I was the same guy, giving it everything I could on the field and everything I could off the field to make a difference," he explained. "I can only control who I am. I can’t let that type of stuff change me."

Wentz has seen some improvement in his new environment. In 12 starts, he’s 6-6 with 2,790 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions — 10 less than last season.

"I’m certainly appreciative of my time there," he told the outlet. "Five incredible years, with some good, some bad, some ugly, some injuries, some trying times, us winning a Super Bowl ring while I was on the sideline. Made some incredible friends. But I think the way things ended, (a split) was best for both sides."