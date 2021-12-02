Bucs' Antonio Brown suspended for 3 games following fake COVID-19 vaccine card scandal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for the next three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent receiver John Franklin III were also suspended by the NFL on Thursday, and both players are ineligible to play the next three weeks. All three players have accepted the discipline, and they will not appeal.

The NFL and NFLPA put out a joint statement on Thursday.

"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the statement said. "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."

The Buccaneers also put out a statement regarding the situation.

"We appreciate the league’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols," the Buccaneers statement said.

In mid-November, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brown was accused by his former live-in chef of acquiring a fake COVID-19 vaccination card so that he could avoid NFL protocols.

Brown and Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz had a falling out after the superstar wide receiver failed to pay a debt. Ruiz, who is the owner of "Taste ThatLA," claimed Brown owed him $10,000.

In July, Ruiz said he wasn’t able to get a fake card for Brown. A few weeks later, Ruiz said, Brown showed up with fake vaccination cards that he bought for himself and his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau. According to the chef, the cards were on Brown’s dining room table just days before the team’s training camp was set to begin.

That night, Alex Guerrero, a personal trainer and co-founder of the TB12 method with quarterback Tom Brady, went over to Brown’s house to help him recover from knee surgery. Ruiz said Guerrero took a picture of Brown’s vaccination card so he could help the organization document the list of vaccinated players. Ruiz, however, said that he thinks Guerrero was unaware that the card was fake.

Brown suffered a foot injury during a Thursday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14 and hasn’t played since.