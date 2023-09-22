Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ Anthony Richardson ruled out against Ravens with concussion; Gardner Minshew to start

Minshew started 2 games with the Eagles last season

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. 

Richardson suffered a concussion against the Houston Texans in Week 2, and Gardner Minshew will get the start Sunday, the Colts announced Friday. 

Gardner Minshew looks on against Houston

Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Richardson did not participate in practice this week.

49ERS' TRENT WILLIAMS APPEARS TO THROW PUNCH ON GIANTS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN; AVOIDS EJECTION 

The fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is believed to have suffered the concussion after scoring his second touchdown in the second quarter of a 31-20 win over the Texans. 

Minshew, acquired by the Colts in the offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has significant starting experience in his five-year NFL career, starting 24 games and going 8-16. 

"He's been in these situations," Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, he got a lot of work this week, so he'll be prepared and ready to go."

Anthony Richardson throws against Houston

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts throws during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Richardson is not the only rookie quarterback to be sidelined with an injury early this season. 

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an ankle sprain. Veteran Andy Dalton will get the start in his absence. 

"Bryce has done well this week,'' Panthers head coach Frank Reich said, per ESPN. "I'm optimistic he's on the right path. Whatever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. And when he gets back, he'll be our guy.''

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryce Young throws the ball

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Dalton, a 13-year veteran, is playing for his fifth team and will be making his 163rd career start Sunday. 

"This guy is playing at a high level,’’ Reich said of Dalton. "The way he’s throwing the football, the way he works through progressions, the way he’s playing the game since day one when he’s walked through the door, I said he’s starter worthy.’’

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Panthers' offense has struggled through the first two weeks of the season and is dead last in the NFL with just 133 passing yards per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.