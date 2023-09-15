Eagles downplay heated sideline spat between Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown: 'Everybody wants to make plays'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was captured having a heated sideline chat with wide receiver A.J. Brown during Thursday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, but he downplayed the interaction after the game, calling Brown a "great friend."

Thursday’s broadcast showed a seemingly frustrated Brown having words with Hurts at the start of the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading by 13 points.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was seen stepping in at one point and spoke directly to the 26-year-old wideout.

"I don’t know. I didn’t see what was going on with that. We were just trying to manage the game," Sirianni said of the incident before being pressed further about his involvement which was shown during the broadcast. .

"The conversations we have on the field are going to be private, and the conversations we have in our locker room are going to be private. You don’t need to know what was going on right there."

Hurts suggested during his post game presser that the issue had to do with Brown’s contributions during the game.

"I think everybody wants to make plays and everybody wants to contribute. I have no worry about him, he’s a great player, a great teammate, a great friend, and we’ll do anything and everything to win."

Brown was targeted six times and hauled in four catches for 29 yards and no touchdowns. By comparison, he was targeted 10 times and had 79 receiving yards in the Eagles win over the New England Patriots last week.

"We won. We won, I don’t want to make it bigger than what it is," Hurts added. "We’re talking about external factors here, those things don’t matter. What’s said out there, that can potentially divide this group, doesn’t matter. We won."

DeVonta Smith, who had one less target and four receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown, echoed that sentiment.

"That's part of being a competitor, man. You always want to feel you're a part of the team, helping the team and things like that," he said, via ESPN. "Anytime something like that is going on, it's not anything bad. He's not bashing nobody. He just wants to feel part of the team, wants to help us."