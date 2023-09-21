Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Bryce Young, top pick from 2023 NFL Draft, expected to miss upcoming game with ankle sprain

Andy Dalton to make first start of season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Carolina Panthers will be turning back the clock with their quarterback this weekend.

Bryce Young, the first overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, is expected to miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an ankle sprain.

The Panthers will turn to Andy Dalton as they try to get their first victory of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Young throws the ball

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young works in the pocket against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Young didn't practice on Thursday, which led to the early prognosis for Sunday.

The Panthers are Dalton's fifth team in as many years – he spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before playing with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in each of the next three seasons.

Dalton signed a two-year deal with Carolina in the offseason, which last year had both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. But Mayfield now has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-0 while Darnold is Brock Purdy's backup in San Francisco.

Andy Dalton in preseason

Andy Dalton of the Carolina Panthers is shown during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 25, 2023. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

MINKAH FITZPATRICK DEFENDS HIT THAT INJURED NICK CHUBB: 'THERE'S NOTHING I REALLY WOULD DO DIFFERENTLY'

Young has struggled to start his NFL career. He has completed 42 of his 71 pass attempts (59.2%) for 299 yards. The Panthers have scored just 27 points in their first two games, both of which were losses to division rivals Atlanta Falcons and Saints.

He performed better against New Orleans though, going 22-for-33 for 153 yards with a touchdown and a fumble lost.

Bryce Young and Andy Dalton

Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young, left, and teammate Andy Dalton are shown during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 25, 2023. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dalton was 6-8 as the starter for the Saints last year. His 66.7 completion percentage was a career high as he threw for 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,871 yards.