San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Trent Williams appears to throw punch on Giants defensive lineman; avoids ejection

The ruckus occurred after a quarterback kneel

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The end of the first half between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants got a bit chippy.

With the Niners up 17-6 in the winding seconds, quarterback Brock Purdy opted for the quarterback kneel to send both teams into the locker room.

However, the Giants defensive line didn't let the half end that easily.

Trent Williams before game

George Kittle #85, Trent Williams #71 and Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 30-23.  (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

A'Shawn Robinson gave left guard Trent Williams a bit of an unexpected rush on the play, and Williams retaliated with a shove.

Robinson then went into Williams' face, and the two had to be separated. But Williams wanted the last laugh.

So, he appeared to throw a bit of a right hook to Robinson's facemask.

In many cases, a punch leads to an ejection, but the referees felt this jab did not warrant one.

This wasn't quite like what happened in Saturday night's Florida-Tennessee game. Multiple punches were thrown there after Florida was trying to waste clock on a kneel - a Gator and a Volunteer even squared up with one another like it was a boxing match.

49ers celebrate

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Trent Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

On Monday, it appeared that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson also avoided an ejection after it appeared he pushed a referee.

The first half was all 49ers, as they led 17-6 thanks to two big third-down conversions with 15 and 13 yards to go. Also, on 3rd and 12 late in the second quarter, George Kittle had an 11-yard gain, but a rather ticky-tacky roughing the passer gave the Niners the automatic first-and-goal. Christian McCaffrey, of course, made them pay with a touchdown. He has now scored in 12 straight games.

Trent Williams close-up

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 41-23. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The Giants fought back from a 28-7 deficit last week to get their first victory of the season, while the Niners are aiming to go 3-0 on the year.