Colorado's Deion Sanders has blunt assessment of son's play in return from arm injury

The Colorado Buffaloes’ resurgence hit a roadblock on Saturday night as they suffered a 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State.

Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, one of the children of head coach Deion Sanders, returned to the field after he missed a month recovering from arm surgery and recorded seven tackles in the game. But Coach Prime didn’t like how he played.

"I thought he played horrible," Sanders said. "I thought he was rusty. I thought he didn’t have his footing."

Sanders pointed to a play in which Shilo Sanders lost his footing trying to make a tackle on Wildcats running back D.J. Giddens. The junior running back made it look like Sanders was stuck in cement.

Giddens had 182 rushing yards on 25 carries for Kansas State.

Colorado has allowed at least 30 points in two of their last three games. They came into Saturday night’s matchup on a three-game winning streak.

The last seven minutes of the game were the most intriguing. Kansas State owned a 10-point lead until Isaiah Augustave cut the deficit to three points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 6:44 remaining in the game.

Then, Shedeur Sanders found LaJohntay Wester on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 remaining to take the lead.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson dug in and found Jayce Brown for a 50-yard catch-and-run as he shook off a Colorado defender to score the touchdown. Kansas State had the lead at the point and won the game.

"Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your butt kicked and you've just got to take. Sometimes you lose, you say, ‘Dang, we should’ve won that. We should've had that,'" Deion Sanders said.

"That was one of those types of games. That's not taking anything away from our opponents because they played their butts off."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.