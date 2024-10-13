Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Deion Sanders has blunt assessment of son's play in return from arm injury

Kansas State defeated Colorado 31-28

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Colorado Buffaloes’ resurgence hit a roadblock on Saturday night as they suffered a 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State.

Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, one of the children of head coach Deion Sanders, returned to the field after he missed a month recovering from arm surgery and recorded seven tackles in the game. But Coach Prime didn’t like how he played.

Deion Sanders looks on

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the Kansas State Wildcats game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, Oct. 12, 2024. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

"I thought he played horrible," Sanders said. "I thought he was rusty. I thought he didn’t have his footing."

Sanders pointed to a play in which Shilo Sanders lost his footing trying to make a tackle on Wildcats running back D.J. Giddens. The junior running back made it look like Sanders was stuck in cement. 

Giddens had 182 rushing yards on 25 carries for Kansas State.

Colorado has allowed at least 30 points in two of their last three games. They came into Saturday night’s matchup on a three-game winning streak.

The last seven minutes of the game were the most intriguing. Kansas State owned a 10-point lead until Isaiah Augustave cut the deficit to three points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 6:44 remaining in the game.

Shilo Sanders tackles

Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders at Folsom Field in Boulder, Oct. 12, 2024. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

Then, Shedeur Sanders found LaJohntay Wester on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 remaining to take the lead.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson dug in and found Jayce Brown for a 50-yard catch-and-run as he shook off a Colorado defender to score the touchdown. Kansas State had the lead at the point and won the game.

"Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your butt kicked and you've just got to take. Sometimes you lose, you say, ‘Dang, we should’ve won that. We should've had that,'" Deion Sanders said. 

Deion Sanders on the sideline

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to assistant coaches during the Kansas State game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"That was one of those types of games. That's not taking anything away from our opponents because they played their butts off."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.