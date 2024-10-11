Expand / Collapse search
Deion Sanders rips TV executives for Colorado’s late matchup vs Kansas State: ‘Half of America is asleep’

Colorado and Kansas State face off at 10:15 pm ET on Saturday

Coach Prime is not too pleased with Colorado’s primetime matchup this week. 

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, after a restful bye, return this week for a Big 12 matchup against Kansas State on Saturday night, but the timing of this weekend’s game left the head coach asking, "Who does that to us?"

Colorado defense

Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch, #29, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

"Who does that to us? Who does that," Sanders asked regarding the 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff during Thursday’s episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show.

"Who has the power to sit up there and say ‘Yeah, I’m going to make them play at 8:15 (local time)?'"

Host Mark Johnson pointed the finger at television networks, adding that "this is what happens when you’ve got a program that everyone wants to see." 

"But how stupid is that? How stupid is that," Sanders continued. "It’s not smart for a television executive to say we’re going to put this game on at this time because you’re thinking about eyeballs. You’re thinking about selling merchandise on the commercials. You’re thinking about all that. Why would you do it at that time when half of America is asleep."

Deion Sanders stands on the sidelines

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sideline during a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights on Sept. 28, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado is 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2020, following an overtime victory over Baylor, which marked the Buffaloes' first Big 12 matchup in 14 years. They followed that up with another league win at Central Florida where they rushed for a season-best 128 yards. 

The Buffaloes (4-1) are looking to improve their league record when they host No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday. 

Shedeur Sanders looks to pass the football

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, rolls out to pass against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. (Mike Watters-Imagn Images)

The Wildcats (4-1) return to Folsom Field for the first time since 2010. Kansas State is also coming off a bye week. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

