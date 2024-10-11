Deion Sanders rips TV executives for Colorado’s late matchup vs Kansas State: ‘Half of America is asleep’

Coach Prime is not too pleased with Colorado’s primetime matchup this week.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, after a restful bye, return this week for a Big 12 matchup against Kansas State on Saturday night, but the timing of this weekend’s game left the head coach asking, "Who does that to us?"

"Who does that to us? Who does that," Sanders asked regarding the 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff during Thursday’s episode of the Colorado Football Coaches Show .

"Who has the power to sit up there and say ‘Yeah, I’m going to make them play at 8:15 (local time)?'"

Host Mark Johnson pointed the finger at television networks, adding that "this is what happens when you’ve got a program that everyone wants to see."

"But how stupid is that? How stupid is that," Sanders continued. "It’s not smart for a television executive to say we’re going to put this game on at this time because you’re thinking about eyeballs. You’re thinking about selling merchandise on the commercials. You’re thinking about all that. Why would you do it at that time when half of America is asleep."

Colorado is 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2020, following an overtime victory over Baylor , which marked the Buffaloes' first Big 12 matchup in 14 years. They followed that up with another league win at Central Florida where they rushed for a season-best 128 yards.

The Buffaloes (4-1) are looking to improve their league record when they host No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-1) return to Folsom Field for the first time since 2010. Kansas State is also coming off a bye week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.