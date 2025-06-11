Colorado's Deion Sanders assures fans he's OK amid health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders addressed concerns about his health after reports indicated he was hospitalized over an unspecified issue.

Sanders posted on social media he appreciated the thoughts and prayers and was on the mend.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!" he wrote on X. "I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!

"I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not answer a question about his father’s help during workouts on Tuesday.

Deion Sanders Jr. told USA Today his father was "feeling well."

Sanders indicated he had been dealing with a health issue in May, when he revealed on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel’s podcast that he lost 14 pounds.

In that appearance, Sanders said that what he was dealing with was "right now is at a whole other level."

The Colorado coach has dealt with a few serious health issues in recent years. In 2021, he had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots that stemmed from a prior surgery. The Pro Football Hall of Famer underwent surgery in 2023 to relieve blood clots in both of his legs.

Colorado finished 9-4 in Sanders’ second season as head coach in 2024. Colorado begins its 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.