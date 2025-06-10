Deion Sanders misses Colorado's annual football camps due to unspecified health issue: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado’s annual summer football camps began last week, but head coach Deion Sanders was away from the team.

Sanders, 57, is dealing with an unspecified health issue and has been at his estate in Texas, according to USA Today.

Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Jr., said he wasn’t sure when his father would be heading back to Colorado.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know," Deion Jr. said in a YouTube livestream from the estate in Canyon, Texas, on Sunday. "I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m going to sit here with him."

Deion Jr. said his father was "feeling well."

FEDERAL JUDGE APPROVES $2.8B SETTLEMENT ALLOWING SCHOOLS TO DIRECTLY PAY COLLEGE ATHLETES

"He’ll tell you all soon enough what he going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. added.

Colorado University told Fox News Digital that it has no comment on Sanders' health issue at this time.

Sanders indicated he had been dealing with a health issue in May, when he revealed on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel’s podcast that he lost 14 pounds. In that appearance, Sanders said that what he was dealing with was "right now is at a whole other level."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colorado coach has dealt with a few serious health issues in recent years. In 2021, he had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots that stemmed from a prior surgery.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer underwent surgery in 2023 to relieve blood clots in both of his legs.

Colorado finished 9-4 in Sanders’ second season as head coach in 2024. Colorado begins its 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.