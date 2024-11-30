Expand / Collapse search
Colorado State Rams

Colorado State women’s volleyball coach stands by decision to play SJSU in championship game amid controversy

'We’re gonna show courage in the way we play and that this can stop with us,' Kohan said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Colorado State women’s volleyball will play in the Mountain West conference championship game against San Jose State University on Saturday amid a national controversy that has engulfed the Spartan’s team over a transgender athlete.

Colorado State head coach Emily Kohan confirmed that the Rams will play in Saturday’s final at 5 p.m. ET after they defeated fifth-seeded San Diego State in four sets on Friday.   

Emily Kohan talks to players

Head coach Emily Kohan of the Colorado State Rams talks to her players during a timeout against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center on September 20, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado.  (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

"It's been a really complex and emotional situation this whole season," Kohan said. "And unless you're in those rooms having those hard conversations and making those hard decisions, I don't think you truly know how this feels. 

"I also think, regardless of your opinion on it, there's some room here to acknowledge that there's been a lot of young people showing courage all season long in a lot of ways."

SJSU has been embroiled in controversy this season because of a transgender player on the team, Blaire Fleming. Several teams have forfeited matches against SJSU, while Fleming has been named in lawsuits that include members of the Spartan’s team and staff. 

SJSU advanced to the final after Boise State became the latest team to forfeit a match, this time a semifinal in the conference tournament. The Broncos’ athletic department released a statement Wednesday night saying their team "should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

Blaire Fleming

Blaire Fleming, #3 of the San Jose State Spartans, looks on during the third set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on October 19, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.  (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

In addition to Boise State, Mountain West members Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada as well as Southern Utah canceled matches this season against the Spartans. Nevada’s players said they "refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes," without providing further details.

But speaking to members of the media on Friday, Kohan stood by Colorado State’s decision to play in the final. 

"This has been far from a regular season. We get an opportunity to play for another championship tomorrow, but we also are showing some courage to be the team that says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out there and we’re gonna show courage in the way we play and that this can stop with us.’"

Blaire Fleming

Blaire Fleming of the San Jose State Spartans attempts to block a shot during the first set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on October 19, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.  (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

"We're not going to pass these difficult conversations on to the NCAA committee or any other team to have those crying conversations in the hotel," she continued. 

The final is slated for 5 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

