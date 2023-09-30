Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders not expected to play against Caleb Williams, No. 8 USC: report

Sanders is dealing with a kidney injury

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The Colorado Buffaloes are facing their first test of adversity on Saturday as No. 8 USC rolls into Boulder. 

The Buffaloes are coming off a massive defeat against Oregon, looking thoroughly outclassed in Deion Sanders’ Pac-12 debut. The Ducks took a 35-0 lead into halftime and defeated Colorado 42-6. 

Colorado Buffaloes before a game against Oregon

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the runout to take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium September 23, 2023.  (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

One of college football’s top offensives now comes to town, and Colorado is expected to be without one of its best defensive players. 

Safety Shilo Sanders is doubtful and is not expected to play against USC, according to ESPN. 

Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, did not practice this week after suffering a kidney injury that had him urinating blood. 

"I made a tackle and landed on my kidney, or something broke. So, I gotta go to the ER and get checked," Shilo Sanders said via the YouTube outlet Well Off Media. 

"Coach Prime" provided an update on his son’s condition on Tuesday, saying the hope was that he would be available for Colorado’s Week 5 matchup.

Shilo Sanders on the sidelines

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sidelines late in the game against the Oregon Ducks in the quarter at Autzen Stadium September 23, 2023. The Buffs lost 42-6.  (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"He's doing better," Coach Sanders said. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively."

The loss of Sanders is another blow to a Colorado defense that has struggled mightily to start the year. 

Two-way star Travis Hunter is out multiple weeks after taking a late hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn in Week 3. 

The Colorado defense is allowing the most points and yards per game in the Pac-12 as one of the top offenses in the country makes a visit to Boulder. 

Shilo Sanders looks on field

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) warms up during a PAC-12 conference football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks on September 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Trojans, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, lead the country in points per game (55.0) and are third in the nation in yards per game (569.3). 

"The kid is a playmaker," Coach Sanders said of Williams. "He’s the epitome of class and confidence in what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He’s a handful."

USC and Colorado kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX. 

The Associated Press and Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

