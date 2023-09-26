Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' son hospitalized for 'peeing blood' after Colorado's brutal loss to Oregon

Sanders said he was going to the hospital after the team's charter plane returned to Boulder

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
If the blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks wasn't enough, Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, said he was hospitalized after the 42-6 defeat. 

Speaking with the YouTube outlet Well Off Media, Sanders explained how he had some painful injuries that needed to be checked out at a hospital once the team's charter plane landed in Boulder Saturday night. 

"I can't say I didn't play hard, I'm peeing blood right now," Sanders said.

Shilo Sanders looks on field

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders warms up during a Pac-12 game against the Oregon Ducks Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sanders' exact diagnosis wasn't revealed, but he had an idea why he was urinating this way. 

"I made a tackle and landed on my kidney or something broke. So, I gotta go to the ER and get checked."

Coach Prime gave an update on his son Tuesday, saying he's on the mend. 

DEION SANDERS DISMISSES CRITICS OF COLORADO'S CONFIDENCE AFTER OREGON LOSS: ‘YOU BETTER GET ME RIGHT NOW’

However, it doesn't sound like it's a definite he'll be able to suit up against USC Saturday. 

"He's doing better," Coach Sanders said. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively."

The Buffaloes' defense already was without two-way star Travis Hunter against the Ducks, and his presence seemed to be missed. Sanders revealed Hunter wants to play this week, but he told him he won't be suiting up until 100% healthy. 

Shilo Sanders against Oregon

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates a touchdown against Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) in the first quarter at Autzen Stadium Sept. 23, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Not having Shilo in the secondary would be a detriment, too, as another starting cornerback would be sidelined. 

Coach Prime knows what his son brings to the defensive side of the ball. 

"(Shilo's) one of the voices on the defense, and he plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want. And he's given me daily updates, trust me. I'm praying that he can play as a father as well as a coach."

Sanders, who had six tackles against the Ducks, was seen talking trash to Oregon players prior to kickoff, and it obviously didn't work out for the Buffaloes. 

"I'll beat the f--- out of every one of y'all and your coach," Sanders was heard saying. "Why y'all so little? We finna run through y'all a--."

Shilo Sanders looks on field

Safety Shilo Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks off the field before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Sanders and the Buffaloes will be looking for some redemption this weekend, but they have an even tougher opponent in the Trojans, led by Heisman favorite Caleb Williams at quarterback. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.