Colorado loses top running back in transfer portal in blow to Deion Sanders-led team

The Colorado Buffaloes football team’s use of the transfer portal has been noted across the sport for the last two years as Deion Sanders has tinkered with the roster since he entered Boulder.

On Sunday, Sanders also learned it could be damaging as well.

Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards decided to transfer to Kansas State, ESPN reported. The Wildcats officially announced the transfer on Monday.

Edwards was Colorado’s leading rusher last season. He had 321 yards on 76 carries and a touchdown. He also showed his play-making ability as a receiver, catching 36 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He posted a photo of himself in a Wildcats uniform on Sunday, with a house emoji.

"Thank You Colorado," he wrote on X on Wednesday. "Appreciate all the love and support! Very Humbled and Very Thankful."

Edwards’ transfer to Kansas State makes sense. His father, Leon Edwards, played for Kansas State from 1992 to 1994. In his final season, he ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Avery Johnson is set to take the reins as starting quarterback for Kansas State. Last year’s starter, Will Howard, transferred to Ohio State in the offseason.

Kansas State was 9-4 last season and ended its season with a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.