College football's undefeated teams fighting for playoff spots
Michigan and Michigan State will play for Big Ten supremacy on FOX
The 2021 college football season is coming down to the wire with only a handful of weeks remaining before the College Football Playoff committee selects its final four.
There are several undefeated teams left in the FBS level of the sport, including some of the top teams in the latest AP rankings.
Here’s this week's schedule for the remaining undefeated teams.
All times are Eastern.
No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0) @ Florida (4-3, 2-3)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0) @ Tulane (1-6, 0-3)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: Noon
TV: ESPN2
No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0) vs. Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: 3:30 pm
TV: ABC
No. 6 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) @ No. 8 Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: Noon
TV: FOX
No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0) vs. Duke (3-4, 0-3)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
No. 19 SMU (7-0, 3-0) @ Houston (6-1, 4-0)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
No. 21 San Diego State (7-0, 3-0) vs. Fresno State (6-2, 3-1)
Date: Oct. 30, 2021
Time: 10:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
No. 23 USTA (8-0, 4-0)
The Roadrunners are ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll. The team is off this week and will play UTEP on the road next week.