College Football
Published

College football's undefeated teams fighting for playoff spots

Michigan and Michigan State will play for Big Ten supremacy on FOX

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2021 college football season is coming down to the wire with only a handful of weeks remaining before the College Football Playoff committee selects its final four.

There are several undefeated teams left in the FBS level of the sport, including some of the top teams in the latest AP rankings. 

Here’s this week's schedule for the remaining undefeated teams. 

All times are Eastern.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0) @ Florida (4-3, 2-3)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up before a game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up before a game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0) @ Tulane (1-6, 0-3)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws a pass during the first half of a game against Temple, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws a pass during the first half of a game against Temple, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: Noon

TV: ESPN2

No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0) vs. Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3)

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) hands the ball to quarterback Caleb Williams, back, as he is being tackled by Kansas linebacker Rich Miller (30) during the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. 

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) hands the ball to quarterback Caleb Williams, back, as he is being tackled by Kansas linebacker Rich Miller (30) during the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 3:30 pm

TV: ABC

No. 6 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) @ No. 8 Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5), defended by Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II (24), stretches but is unable to catch a pass during the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5), defended by Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II (24), stretches but is unable to catch a pass during the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: Noon

TV: FOX

No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0) vs. Duke (3-4, 0-3)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Wake Forest won 70-56.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman reacts after a touchdown against Army during a game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. Wake Forest won 70-56. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

No. 19 SMU (7-0, 3-0) @ Houston (6-1, 4-0)

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai throws a pass against Navy during the first half of a game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai throws a pass against Navy during the first half of a game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

No. 21 San Diego State (7-0, 3-0) vs. Fresno State (6-2, 3-1)

Air Force free safety Trey Taylor, left, reaches to pull down San Diego State running back Chance Bell after a long gain in the second half Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo.

Air Force free safety Trey Taylor, left, reaches to pull down San Diego State running back Chance Bell after a long gain in the second half Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

No. 23 USTA (8-0, 4-0)

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris looks to throw during a game against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris looks to throw during a game against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Roadrunners are ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll. The team is off this week and will play UTEP on the road next week.

