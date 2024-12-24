Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

College football's Hawaii Bowl highlights slowest sports day of 2024

South Florida will take on San Jose State in the only game on the sports menu

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sports fans can breathe easy on Christmas Eve as there will only be one game played on Tuesday before a full buffet of games on Christmas Day.

College football aficionados will be happy to know there is one bowl game on the slate. The Hawaii Bowl between South Florida and San Jose State. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Israel Carter for South Florida

South Florida Bulls quarterback Israel Carter runs the ball against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 1, 2024. (Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images)

The Bulls finished 6-6 on the season and earned a second straight bowl game under head coach Alex Golesh. They had the same record last season before entering and winning the Boca Raton Bowl over Syracuse, 45-0.

The Spartans finished the season 7-5 overall in Ken Niumatalolo’s first season at the helm. The team is on a three-bowl-game losing streak. They lost the Hawaii Bowl last season and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2022. The Spartans also lost the Arizona Bowl in 2020.

San Jose State hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2015 Cure Bowl under Ron Caragher.

Ken Niumatalolo coaches

San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo after their win over the Stanford Cardinal at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, Nov. 29, 2024. (Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

TEXAS FOOTBALL MASCOT BEVO BARRED FROM SIDELINES OF UPCOMING CFP GAME, ORGANIZERS SAY

Sports fans looking for some action should take it all in and be able to get some sleep before opening presents and starting Christmas Day at noon ET with NBA games.

The NFL also has games on Christmas Day for the second straight year – a two-game menu featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and the Houston Texans hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Patrick Mahomes tackled

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and linebacker Devin Bush rush Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Dec. 15, 2024. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

College football will return on Dec. 26 and the NHL will be back on Dec. 27.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.