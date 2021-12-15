College football bowl schedule 2021-22: Matchups, times & how to watch

The college football bowl season is here.

A win in the postseason bowl game could put an exclamation point on teams’ seasons while others are hoping a win could boost them to the national championship game.

There are 44 bowl games on the docket this season, beginning with two on Dec. 17. The national title game will be played on Jan. 10. The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s the list of games and where they will be broadcast. All times Eastern.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (Noon/ESPN)

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (6 pm/ESPN2)

Saturday, December 18, 2021

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (11 am/ESPN)

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (Noon/ABC)

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (2:15 pm ET/ESPN)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (3:30 pm/ABC)

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (5:45 pm/ESPN)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State (7:30 pm/ABC)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall (9:15 pm/ESPN)

Monday, December 20, 2021

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by TaxAct: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa (2:30 pm/ESPN)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming (3:30 pm/ESPN)

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State (7:30 pm/ESPN)

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army (8 pm/ESPN)

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Frisco Football Classic presented by Ryan: North Texas vs. Miami (OH) (3:30 pm/ESPN)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida (7 pm/ESPN)

Friday, December 24, 2021

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii (8pm/ESPN)

Saturday, December 25, 2021

TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs. Ball State (2:30 pm/ESPN)

Monday, December 27, 2021

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada (11 am/ESPN)

Military Bowl presented by Peraton: Boston College vs. East Carolina (2:30 pm/ESPN)

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn (Noon/ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville (3:15 pm/ESPN)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech (6:45 pm/ESPN)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State (8 pm/FOX)

Guarantee Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota (10:15 pm/ESPN)

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia (11 am/ESPN)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech (2:15 pm/ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State (5:45 pm/ESPN)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma (9:15 pm/ESPN)

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina (11:30 am/ESPN)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue (3 pm/ESPN)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh (7 pm/ESPN)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (10:30 pm/ESPN)

Friday, December 31, 2021

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (11 am/ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (2 pm/CBS)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Boise State (2 pm/Barstool)

CFP Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Cincinnati vs. Alabama (3:30 pm/ESPN)

CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan (7:30 pm/ESPN)

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas (Noon/ESPN2)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (1 pm/ABC)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State (1 pm/ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X: Ohio State vs. Utah (5 pm/ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor (8:45 pm/ESPN)

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State (9 pm/ESPN)

Monday, January 10, 2022

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T (8 pm/ESPN)