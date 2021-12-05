College Football Playoff: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make final 4

The College Football Playoff will feature Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, the selection committee revealed Sunday.

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Cincinnati, and No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia. The semifinals will kick off on Dec. 31 with the national championship game Jan. 10.

The final rankings were released after conference championship games Saturday. Alabama beat an undefeated Georgia team to win the SEC, Michigan trounced Iowa to win the Big Ten title and Cincinnati remained undefeated in its AAC victory over Houston.

Notre Dame and Ohio State were ranked 5 and 6, respectively.

Alabama was on the ropes of even making the playoff this season after losing to Texas A&M during the year and entering the SEC title game against Georgia. Alabama defeated Georgia behind a 421-yard, three-touchdown passing performance from quarterback Bryce Young.

Nick Saban thanked the skeptics for their so-called "rat poison."

"I think what these guys really wanted to gain was more respect," the legendary coach said, via ESPN. "Not just the fact that they were underdogs, because I think we had a tremendous amount of respect for Georgia, their team and what they accomplished. But you guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison. The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal, but the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy."

Alabama has won the national championship in the College Football Playoff era three times. The 2022 version of the college football postseason will be the Crimson Tide's seventh appearance.

Michigan finally broke through and won the Big Ten Championship and will enter the College Football Playoff for the first time. Jim Harbaugh rallied his team to a conference title after a loss to Michigan State. Now, a national championship hangs in the balance.

"We defied all expectations," Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said after the win. "Nobody ever thought we could do this, especially this season, and we did it — in dominant fashion."

Georgia will get in even after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs dominated just about every opponent they faced and were No. 1 in the AP rankings most of the season.

Georgia’s defense looked dominant until it was exposed by the Crimson Tide. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will have to refocus the team and get set for a run to the national championship. The Bulldogs made the playoff once before and eventually lost to Alabama in the national championship.

Cincinnati becomes the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats finished the season undefeated and have a win over Notre Dame to compliment their resume.

"The resounding statement is what we did on that football field. Nobody is going to call and ask us what we think. I don't think these guys can be denied that opportunity. It would be a shame," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said.