College Basketball

College basketball game delayed after players get stuck in elevator

Fairleigh Dickinson players were stuck in an elevator for about 15 minutes heading to the court

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
A men’s college basketball game was delayed Thursday night after players on one team got stuck in an elevator. 

The game between Long Island University and Fairleigh Dickinson University in New York couldn’t tip off on time after players from the FDU Knights needed firefighters to help them exit an elevator. 

Knights players were reportedly heading from the locker room to the court when they got stuck, according to Fox Sports’ John Fanta. 

Terrence Brown dribbles

Terrence Brown of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in action against the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gym Nov. 11, 2023, in South Orange, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The game at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn was scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and started about 20 minutes late.

CAITLIN CLARK BECOMES NCAA WOMEN'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER

The players were unharmed. One player described the elevator as "hot" after being stuck inside for about 15 minutes. 

NCAA basketballs

Basketballs at an NCAA game Dec. 2, 2023. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FDU defeated the No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, becoming only the second No. 16 seed to take down a top seed. 

The only other time it happened was in the 1989 tournament, when Princeton beat Georgetown, 50-49. 

FDU coach Jack Castlebury

Head coach Jack Castleberry of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights during the first half of a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gym Nov. 11, 2023, in South Orange, N.J. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Knights were 11-14 entering Thursday night, while LIU was 6-17 on the year, 5-6 in the NEC conference. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.