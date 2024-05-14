College baseball team pulls off absurd comeback victory with 12 runs in final inning with 2 outs

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A college baseball game featured an absurdly dramatic ninth-inning comeback on Monday.

In the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship tournament, Indiana Southeast trailed 11-2 going into the final frame. With a lead that big, it’s more than likely any team would’ve been OK surrendering a few runs before eventually closing the door.

It's also likely that the trailing team would have focused its attention on the next game in hopes of avoiding being eliminated.

But the Grenadiers dug deep and put together an improbable comeback.

Indiana Southeast scored one run each in the seventh and eighth innings and were immediately put on their heels after the first two batters recorded outs. All the Warriors had to do was get one more batter out and they would be in a good position to possibly get to the next round.

Base knocks and fielding errors helped Indiana Southeast get back into the game and before Indiana Tech knew it, they were tied 11-11.

With two runners on, Trevor Goodwin stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run home run to give the Grenadiers the unreal victory.

It’s not the first time Indiana Southeast put together an incredible comeback in the opening round. The school noted that they came back from a six-run deficit to beat Warner in 2021.

The Grenadiers played Missouri Baptist later in the day after defeating Indiana Tech and won that game as well, 4-0. Missouri Baptist was the top seed.

Indiana Southeast will play Taylor on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the bracket’s championship game.

Indiana Tech is set to play MidAmerica Nazarene University.