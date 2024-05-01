Expand / Collapse search
Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M baseball coach raises cheating allegations against Georgia pitcher: 'Certainly appears that way'

Pitcher Christian Mracna has been accused of using a sticky substance

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
A recent baseball game between Southeastern conference foes was marred by controversy. Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Christian Mracna's activity in the bullpen and during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies raised some eyebrows.

Social media videos surfaced showing Mracna appearing to work on his glove as he crouched in the corner of the bullpen during Saturday's game. Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle seemed to take issue with Mracna's behavior and believed the pitcher may have been using some type of foreign substance on the ball, which would be a rule violation.

"Certainly appears that way," Schlossnagle said in a text to The Associated Press on Tuesday. "It's part of the game ... wish we would've caught it."

A Georgia baseball hat

A Georgia baseball cap during the mens college baseball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March 03, 2024 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mracna also appeared to reach for an unknown something that was near or behind a post, although the view was mostly obstructed.

He went on to pitch for two innings during Georgia's 5-4 win over the top-ranked Aggies. Mracna threw a total of 30 pitches over the pair of innings, 23 of which were strikes. He also struck out six of the batters he faced.

Mracna was also seen touching the thumb area of his glove with his right hand when he was on the pitching mound.

Since 2021, Major League Baseball pitchers are subject to forgiven substance checks from umpires. College baseball does not currently have the policy in place.

An SEC baseball

A general view of an SEC baseball. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia did not make Mracna available for comment after the game, and he has not publicly commented on the matter in the days the game ended.

Mracna has appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs this season. Saturday's victory over Texas A&M marked Georgia's 31st win of the season. 

