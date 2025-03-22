College baseball player no longer enrolled at school after allegedly sucker-punching 84-year-old man

After his arrest for allegedly punching an 84-year-old man, a college baseball player is no longer enrolled at the school he played for.

Owen Hayes, 21, was playing for the Master's University, a private non-denominational Christian university that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), in Santa Clara late last month when he allegedly got into an altercation at a bar and hit the elderly man.

Hayes turned himself in earlier this week to the Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and was charged with felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury, with bail set at $50,000.

The school confirmed to TMZ that Hayes is "no longer" enrolled there.

"When violations occur, we follow established procedures to ensure appropriate action is decisively taken. We are thankful that such behavior is exceedingly rare among our students, who come to TMU because they desire to honor the Lord," the school continued.

His profile page is also defunct on the school's athletics site.

The alleged incident occurred at Doc's Inn on Feb. 27. Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows a group of young men surrounding the 84-year-old, before the elderly man is sucker-punched from behind.

The alleged victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the blow and hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Hayes was a corner infielder studying sports management at the school.

