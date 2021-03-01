Collin Morikawa gets choked up talking about Tiger Woods, grandfather after victory

Collin Morikawa came away with the victory at the Workday Championship on Sunday and got choked up while talking about Tiger Woods and his grandfather afterward.

Morikawa became the only golfer other than Woods to win a PGA Tour major and a World Golf Championship (WGC) event under the age of 25. He reflected on what the golfing legend meant to him in his post-round interview.

"Tiger means everything to me," he said. "Yes, you know, he had the crash and thankfully he's all right and hopefully has a quick and great recovery.

"But I don't think we say 'Thank you' enough. So I want to say thank you to Tiger. Because sometimes you lose people too early and that's – Kobe. I lost my grandpa about a month ago. And you don't get to say thank you enough. So thank you, guys."

Morikawa is shaping up to be a serious contender on the PGA Tour alongside fellow golfers Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. He finished 3-under par to pick up the three-shot victory.

Morikawa was set to join other golfers in wearing red to support Woods in his recovery, but it didn’t arrive in time. Morikawa thinks it got stuck in Tennessee because of the weather.

Woods took notice of the gesture and showed his appreciation to other golfers on Twitter in his first personal statement since the accident.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time," Woods wrote.