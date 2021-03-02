Colin Kaepernick trends after Rep. Jim Jordan calls for meeting on cancel culture

Colin Kaepernick’s name was invoked on social media Monday night after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called on Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to hold a House Judiciary Committee meeting on cancel culture.

In the letter obtained by Fox News, Jordan cited newsrooms, college campuses and social media as just a few examples of where cancel culture is prevalent.

Jordan said the First Amendment, which "guarantees to all Americans the right to speak freely," has "allowed our country to develop and maintain a political discourse fueled by the free exchange of ideas."

"This freedom has empowered risk-takers and innovators. It has shaped bold new ideas and given us a prosperous democracy," Jordan wrote. "Quite simply, it has made the United States the envy of the world."

Kaepernick became the topic of conversation on social media as Twitter users wrote that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback should be called as a witness if such a hearing takes place.

Kaepernick started protesting against police brutality and racism during the national anthem in 2016 when he sat and later would take a knee as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played before games. His actions created a firestorm through sports in which protesting became the thing to do before the game was actually played.

After the 2016 season, Kaepernick and the 49ers parted ways and the quarterback has yet to sign with a new team. Kaepernick accused NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the league over the protest, a lawsuit which was later settled.

He would then get a hasty NFL-sanctioned tryout in 2019 but backed off last minute over an issue with an injury waiver. Kaepernick held his own tryout with a few scouts showing up.

Since then, Kaepernick has put out videos showing that he is staying ready to play.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.