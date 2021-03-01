Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife are ready for 'crazy adventure' in Los Angeles

Matthew Stafford is no longer the man under center for the Detroit Lions.

Stafford, a gunslinger quarterback who threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020, will look to lead the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams next season. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, took her thoughts to Instagram, showing the couple’s "crazy adventure" so far in the new city they call home.

"I’d choose you every time. Every. Damn. time. Let this crazy adventure begin," Kelly Stafford wrote.

Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia, led Detroit to a 5-11 record last season, a last-place finish in the NFC North.

Los Angeles is starving to get back to the Super Bowl, and with Stafford at quarterback, the Rams believe that they upgraded at the position after trading away Jared Goff. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, two future first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

The Rams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald, shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and offensive weapons like wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and running back Cam Akers. With head coach Sean McVay running the show in Los Angeles, there’s no reason why the Stafford-led Rams can’t make noise in the NFC next season.