Clippers' Montrezl Harrell apologizes to Mavericks' Luka Doncic over 'White boy' remark

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell apologized to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Sunday for a comment he made during Game 3 of their playoff series.

Harrell was seen coming over to Doncic during warmups ahead of their Game 4 matchup. Harrell called Doncic a “b---h a-- White boy” in Game 3, which drew the ire of some NBA fans. Harrell addressed the apology in a tweet after Game 4.

“If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT,” Harrell wrote.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he addressed the incident with Harrell.

“You just have to be careful,” Rivers said. “They both were talking. I don’t think Luka was saying anything racial, but he was swearing,so they both were doing it. It’s an emotional game. It’s a playground game out there in the playoffs. I said to him, ‘Hey, I don’t think you meant anything racially by it.’ He said, 'White boy,’ but I don’t think there was anything racial intended. But, we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.'”

Doncic got revenge on the Clippers in Game 4. He popped off with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. He hit the game-winning shot in overtime to give Dallas the win.

The series is tied 2-2.