Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 6 with knee injury, reportedly unhappy with medical staff

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Western Conference as he continues to battle a right knee injury and, according to a report, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is not happy with the team’s medical staff.

Leonard, 30, was listed as out with a right knee sprain on Wednesday night. The Clippers, who are on the brink of elimination by the Phoenix Suns , have been without Leonard since Game 4 of their second-round series against the Utah Jazz.

BUCKS’ GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO APPEARS TO SUFFER KNEE INJURY, LEAVES RAUCOUS CROWD SILENT

The status of his return is unknown but a source told Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless that the Clippers are facing a much bigger problem.

"I have been told by a very good source that the first issue became Kawhi was unhappy with the Clippers medical staff, because he felt that they, early on, misdiagnosed and underplayed the extent of this knee injury," Bayless said on Friday’s episode of " Undisputed ."

"I was also told, as I told you from day one when this happened, he’s gone. He’s going to need some type of surgery. I’m not sure exactly what the extent of it is. But he’s going to need surgery. So he's out for the rest of the playoffs, but they don't say he's out because I think they're not talking."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leonard could become an unrestricted free agent this summer and missing out on a potential championship playoff run because of a misdiagnosed injury could be enough for the NBA superstar to want out.

In an eerily similar situation with the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, Leonard never fully recovered from a right quad injury. Despite being cleared by the team’s medical staff, Leonard got a second opinion from outside and was ultimately not cleared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later requested a trade and in June 2018 he was traded to the Toronto Raptors .

Clippers will take on the Suns at home Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. Phoenix leads the series 3-2.