Cleveland signs QB Campbell

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jason Campbell to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Campbell comes to the Browns after spending last season as a backup to Jay Cutler in Chicago. He played in six games and started one, completing 32-of-51 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"Jason is an established leader who has started a number of games in this league and has had success," said Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski. "He brings us a veteran presence and a good set of physical tools. He played in a similar system when he was in Oakland and that will help in his transition."

The 25th overall selection of the Washington Redskins in 2005, he spent his first five seasons in Washington before heading to Oakland for two season.

Over his time in the NFL, he has started 71 of the 77 games he has appeared in and has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 14,682 yards along with 76 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. He has also ran the ball 225 times for 1,096 yards and six scores.