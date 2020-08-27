Browns' Myles Garrett has idea for petition criminalizing hate speech

A day after the NBA boycotted playoff games, a few NFL teams decided to cancel practice on Thursday, including the Cleveland Browns, who came together to discuss ways they can better their community.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett brought up a specific plan on his own.

“I’ve brought forth the idea of a petition for criminalizing hate speech,” Garrett said during a Zoom meeting. “I don’t believe it should be said, in forms ... whether it’s on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or openly in the streets and marched and paraded. It shouldn’t be like that.”

Garrett was asked why he believes it will affect long-term change, and his response was that “It’s different this time. … It can’t be ignored.”

Garrett, one of the best young defensive players in the NFL, had his season cut short to only 10 games last year after he ripped off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and smashed it on his head. Garrett, who finished with 10 sacks, served a suspension for the rest of the season, but will return in 2020.

Garrett says people are “standing in solidarity” and they have “a unified message” with what they are doing moving forward.

“It’s a privilege as athletes to play in front of millions and have this platform,” Garrett said. “But I believe it’s our responsibility to go out there and do our best, and when I say ‘do our best,’ I mean take care of our community.”