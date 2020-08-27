Cubs' Anthony Rizzo rips politicians as MLB games postponed over Jacob Blake shooting

Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo took politicians to task Wednesday as teams and players across the sports world refused to play in games over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Rizzo’s comments came after the Cubs' game against the Detroit Tigers. His teammate Jason Heyward chose to sit out the game.

“I've gone through a lot with my high school and s--t doesn’t change,” Rizzo told reporters, according to NBC Sports Chicago. “And it’s just the fact of the matter.”

Rizzo went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. -- where one of the deadliest school shootings took place in 2018. He spoke emotionally about politicians in the government.

“Politicians don't really give a f--k about us. All they care about is their own agenda. And it's just the way it is and it's upsetting and I'm sorry to use that language and go off but it's upsetting,” he added.

Three MLB games were postponed as players reacted to the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which sparked several nights of protests. Heyward was among the players who chose to sit out.

“I decided to let my teammates know that I couldn’t go out there and play tonight, not with what’s happening,” Heyward said. “I can’t tell you what’s going to happen tomorrow, can’t tell you what’s going to happen the next day, but tonight I needed to be a part of what was going on in my community.

“Sports sometimes is a distraction, and not in a bad way. It’s a good thing. But when you have causes that need to be spoken on and need to be acted on, I think it’s huge that sports -- to also pay attention and use the platform that we have in the right way.”

