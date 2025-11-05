Clemson's Dabo Swinney still hot under the collar over officiating, says refs need to be held accountable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is still fuming about officiating in college football and sounded off again about it on Tuesday days after a devastating loss to Duke.

Swinney wondered aloud at his media availability why officials aren’t held more accountable and pointed to controversies around gambling.

"We have gambling issues going on, people being suspended, all the kind of stuff right," he said, via The Athletic. "I mean refs are people too. It ain’t just coaches and players, and if they’re a part of the game, then by God, they got to be a part of the game, and they got to be a part of the accountability. They got to be a part of the consequences not just behind some shadowy curtain."

Swinney had been upset with a pass interference call on the Tigers in the final minute of their game against the Blue Devils. Duke’s Nate Sheppard ran in for a 3-yard go-ahead touchdown with 40 seconds left.

Duke won the game, 46-45.

Swinney said he wanted "public accountability" from the ACC to address calls he felt were wrong.

Clemson is on pace for Swinney’s worst season since 2010, when the Tigers were 6-7. Swinney was on the hot seat then, as much as he is now, but was able to turn the program around. He won eight ACC titles and two national championships since then.

Swinney complained about the pass interference call immediately after the loss. The ACC fined him $10,000.

"Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office," the ACC's policy stated.

The conference said it considered the matter closed and will have no further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.