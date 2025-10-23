Ex-NFL referee blasts SEC after longtime official Ken Williamson reportedly permanently benched

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A string of questionable calls by a Southeastern Conference (SEC) officiating crew led by Ken Williamson, including controversial ones in Georgia's comeback win over Auburn two weeks ago, reportedly prompted serious disciplinary action.

Yellowhammer News reported, citing sources, that Williamson has been "permanently suspended from officiating conference games." At least 11 complaints were logged against Williamson and his crew following the Auburn-Georgia game on Oct. 11.

"According to sources, nine of those complaints were validated by conference officials," the outlet reported.

Auburn was leading late in the second quarter when Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled the ball during a short yardage play near the goal line. After a video review, officials ruled Georgia recovered the ball before Arnold was able to score a touchdown.

The controversial decision on the close call prevented Auburn from taking a commanding 17-0 lead. Instead, Georgia drove down the field and kicked a field goal to cut the deficit to seven points. The Bulldogs ultimately won 20-10.

Former NFL referee and current NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay weighed in after learning of reports about Williamson’s suspension. "This is insane. Ken is a very good referee and has been for a very long time," McAulay wrote on X.

"I’ve commented on the Ga/Auburn game, and no, the crew did not have a very good game. It happens to officials, just as it happens to coaches and players," he continued. "I look forward to the day an AD suspends his coach for, in a single game, poor clock management, allowing players to feign injury, bad play calls, etc."

"Or let’s permanently bench a QB for throwing a game-ending interception regardless of his past performance.

"*If* this is solely based on that one game, then shame on everyone involved. It’s yet another reason why Conferences should not oversee officiating and will forever be a dark stain on college football."

Williamson has more than four decades of officiating experience and has been an SEC referee for the last 21 years. He was part of the officiating crew for the SEC Championship Game in 2021.

SEC officiating crews are routinely evaluated, according to the conference's accountability guidelines. The impact those evaluations have on any future assignments and personnel decisions are private.

Fox News Digital contacted the SEC for more information on Williamson's status.

