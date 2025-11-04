LSU interim AD firmly shuts down Nick Saban coaching rumors: 'Not going to happen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spotlight shines over Death Valley as the LSU Tigers search for their next head football coach.

While an Ed Orgeron reunion hasn’t been ruled out just yet, interim athletic director Verge Ausberry did cross a name off the list.

Nick Saban was floated as a potential candidate, and it was LSU alumnus and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal who stirred the rumor mill after telling Us Weekly that he "heard through the grapevine" conversations had been held with Saban about getting him back on a sideline.

"That’d be awesome if we can bring Nick back," O’Neal told the outlet.

Ausberry, appearing on 104.5 ESPN, denied those rumors.

"Nick Saban and I have a standing conversation probably every two or three weeks," he said. "We’re good friends, first of all. He’s a person I admire a lot. Nick Saban was joking. No way he’s coming back to football, OK? Miss Terry’s not going to let him. That’s not going to happen. Let’s get that out of the way soon, because if he was and he was interested, I would drive down there and pick him up right now."

Saban’s dynasty run with the Alabama Crimson Tide gets all the attention, but his first national title came with the Tigers during his stint as head coach from 2000 to 2004. He then left college football for a shot at the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, but after that stint didn’t work out, he landed in Tuscaloosa — and the rest is history.

Saban went on to win six national titles with Alabama, building one of the game’s greatest dynasties before his surprise retirement in 2023.

With all the head coach firings across college football this season — Penn State’s James Franklin was the biggest before the Tigers let Brian Kelly go four years into his 10-year pact with the university — Saban addressed a potential return to the sport on ESPN’s "College GameDay."

"You’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said about the current college football landscape, which he has been vocal about in the past. "Whether it’s the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?

"Some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?"

Saban added that he has no plans to return to the sideline ever again.

Kelly was fired after losing three straight games to ranked opponents following a 5-0 start to the season. He finished his LSU career 34-14, which included just one SEC Championship Game appearance. He was also unable to get the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.

It wasn’t just Kelly who was out the door in Baton Rouge, as athletic director Scott Woodward was also pushed out, though he formally resigned. He had fallen out of favor with LSU stakeholders, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who publicly said Woodward wouldn’t be choosing the next head football coach.

With Saban’s name out of the mix, Tigers supporters and the rest of the college football world will continue to wait to see what LSU does with its vacancy — just like other programs across the country.