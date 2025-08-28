Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers

Clemson's Cade Klubnik slams viral internet rumor that he was injured in car crash

Klubnik has a lot of hype around him going into 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik slammed a viral rumor that circulated online during the week that he had been in a car crash over the weekend.

Klubnik told reporters on Wednesday that his mother called him in tears as the rumor got back to her. 

Cade Klubnik at camp

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during Clemson football 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I was sitting at home just hanging out with my roommates and my mom calls me crying," he explained on Wednesday, via FOX Carolina. "And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ She’s tearing up, seeing if I’m OK. I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. What’s going on?’ That was the first I heard of it, and then the calls and texts started coming in."

The claim was made on a Clemson message board. It stated that Klubnik was hurt in a car crash and couldn’t move his arm.

The Tigers star called it a "messed up joke."

'ARCH MANNING HASN’T DONE A THING YET': URBAN MEYER EYES COMPETITIVE TEXAS–OSU GAME

Cade Klubnik vs SMU

FILE - Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) drops back to pass during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

"I don’t know who it was, but man, just shame on them for the pain that they had to put people that I love through," he added. "I’m not really interested in talking about it anymore, but it was a messed up joke, whatever. But I’m OK."

Klubnik’s abilities are a big reason why Clemson entered the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 preseason college football poll.

He had 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes last season. Clemson finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 against ACC opponents. The Tigers lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff to Texas.

Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) rolls out during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU on Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

The Tigers start the season on Saturday night against No. 9 LSU.

