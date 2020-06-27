Clemson football sees 14 new coronavirus cases; team total now 37

The number of coronavirus cases at Clemson University in South Carolina continues to rise, as the school announced 14 new cases on Friday.

The school said the new cases are all football players, bringing the team’s total to 37 since student-athletes returned to campus on June 8. So far, 430 tests were administered, resulting in 47 positive cases, three of which were staff members.

Other teams reportedly affected include men's basketball, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer.

More than half of those infected have already undergone a 10-day isolation period, while anyone who came in close contact with the infected was advised to self-quarantine for two weeks, the school said.

Dr. Joan Duwve, director of public health at the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), said South Carolina is now a hot spot in the United States. On Friday, DHEC announced the second-highest number of virus cases since the outbreak began, with 1,273 cases.

The spike in cases among college athletes has raised serious concerns about whether fall sports can safely begin on time.

Morehouse College, an NCAA Division II school, announced Friday it has canceled its college football season along with the rest of the fall athletics schedule amid fears over coronavirus.

