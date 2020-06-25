Several NBA players test positive for coronavirus weeks out from season restart

Several NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus as teams headed down to Orlando this week to begin preparations for the season restart next month.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was the latest in a number of players to have tested positive for COVID-19 after teams began mandatory testing this week, a source told The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Jones will reportedly still travel to Orlando next month to take part in the season.

League officials have expected that positive tests would be inevitable, and believed that starting a testing regimen now — roughly five weeks before games begin at Disney — will give players with positive results time to recover and get back with their teams before those contests start July 30.

Three members of the Sacramento Kings, Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len, have also tested positive, CBS Sports reported Thursday.

Parker released his own statement stating that he “immediately self-isolated in Chicago” once he learned he was positive.

“I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and two unnamed players on the Phoenix Suns also tested positive this week.