Clayton Kershaw lifts World Series trophy, quiets critics for now

Clayton Kershaw’s entire career had been scrutinized because he lacked the World Series rings for some critics’ validation as to whether he was one of the best pitchers of all-time.

Tuesday night Kershaw finally got to add another line to his future Hall of Fame resume: World Series champion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the World Series in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kershaw didn’t have to pitch in the game and got to soak up every last bit of the surreal moment.

His reaction was caught on camera as the Dodgers recorded the final out.

Kershaw also got received a ton of support on social media once Los Angeles closed out the 4-2 series victory.

The postseason certainly hasn’t been Kershaw’s strong suit but the narrative changed during the coronavirus pandemic shortened season.

In Game 1 of the World Series, he put on a masterful display of pitching. He struck out eight batters and allowed only one run on two hits. He lasted six innings and the Dodgers got the 8-3 win.

He came back in Game 5 with the world watching him and lasted 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six batters and allowed just two runs on five hits and the Dodgers secured the victory as well.

Los Angeles needed those starts for the win and he even really had a case for World Series MVP, which ended up going to Corey Seager.

In seven career World Series games, Kershaw now owns a 4.46 ERA with 41 strikeouts. During the postseason itself, he has a 4.19 ERA and 207 strikeouts.

He definitely has a few more seasons left in the tank and Tuesday night will probably not be the last time he pitches in October.