Clay Travis Twitter tussles with Mark Cuban, who still won’t come on ‘Clay and Buck’ for actual debate

Clay Travis. Mark Cuban. Newly minted multi-millionaire. Billionaire. COVID. Vaccines. Natural immunity. Boosters. Titans of the industry. One night (for now because Mark won’t come on the Clay & Buck radio show). One forum.

Let’s get it on!

Just when I think Clay’s going to get some rest to be fresh Saturday morning for his hits all across the Fox News family of channels, OutKick’s founder laces up the gloves and unleashes a barrage of tweets against a fellow titan of the industry in the form of Mavs owner Mark Cuban who is preparing for an NBA season that will see Mavs fans required to show proof that they’ve been jabbed with the vax.

Mark’s official rules for attendance are:

• Masks required

• Proof of vaccination; or…

• Negative test within 48 hours of attendance

• Children under 12 will not be permitted to be closer than 15 feet from the court

Clay, who could’ve been snuggled up in his recliner after continuous battle for months on end, decided it was time to enter the Battle Dome. No nights off!

Let’s do this!