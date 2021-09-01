Clay Travis: Biden lying about Afghanistan mission being 'successful'

President Joe Biden isn’t being honest when he talks about Afghanistan, OutKick founder Clay Travis insisted.

"Biden labeled it an extraordinarily successful mission. That is a lie," Travis said in his latest video. "This was not an extraordinarily successful mission. This was the biggest American foreign policy failure of my life."

Clay recently indicated that Biden’s failures are being "hidden" by the mainstream media — the same media that blasted former President Donald Trump’s every move.

"Two explosions have occurred outside the Kabul airport gates, killing many & injuring several Americans," Clay tweeted back on Aug. 26. "Yesterday the Biden administration was bragging to the media about how successful their departure was. This is a disgrace."

