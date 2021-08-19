Clay Travis to Biden: Let's settle debate on kids wearing masks

By the time you sleep eight hours, Clay Travis has already worked nine.

And when it comes to fixing problems that affect Americans, especially dealing with our nation’s youth, Clay’s willing to knock on the right doors and put in the OT to get an answer.

When it comes to President Joe Biden’s hard-nosed resistance to letting children have the option to wear or not wear a mask in the classroom, the fearless co-host of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show announced that he’s ready to talk science and create a path forward for restless Americans fearing no way out of the pandemic.

Clay hit President Biden’s mentions on Twitter and proposed a meeting for the two to engage in a cogent discussion regarding the efficacy of mask wearing among children. The tweet read:

"Hey @JoeBiden since you were upset with the @WCSedu school board meeting & keep talking about it, how about you and I debate one on one about masks on students? You defend masks on kids, I’ll take the other side. Time and place of your choice. Let’s roll:"

Aside from inheriting a vaccine from the previous administration, the American people remain unclear as to what the Biden presidency is doing to ensure citizens of a way out of the pandemic. And to halt the damage that COVID mandates are having on parents and children.

After calling out the Williamson County School Board speech that went viral last week, and labeling any behavior contrary to the Democratic agenda as "anti-science," President Biden remains erroneously confident in his handling of COVID and promotion for mask wearing.

With plenty of questions left unanswered by the White House, Clay has used his platform to promote available data capable of reinstating hope, unity and common sense among the American people.

After all, if the science is on his side, wouldn’t this be a layup for Biden? Let’s make it happen.